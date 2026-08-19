Something Interesting - page 39
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.10 17:28
There is very interesting indicator: Daily Box - indicator for MetaTrader 4:
"Indicator draws a set number of days, thus distributing the schedule for individual rectangles, other than by color and signed on the day of the week, also have the option to enable or disable additional rectangles price of opening and closing of the day, which is also distributed by color."
There is some strong theory that the market is continuing with last week's trend, and new trend may be started on Tuesday only.
As the people are continuing asking about how to open an account with Metatrader (mass ask, mostly on facebook) so I want to remind is once more time -
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Interesting discussion thread was started (related to the latest changes in MetaEditor):
Are you interested to participate to a public team project using the new mql5 "Shared Projects" ?
New article was published
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Automatic Selection of Promising Signal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.17 07:52
Good article - it was already promoted but I think the article is very very interesting so I can promote it here once again sorry.
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How to trade on an external cryptocurrency exchange via MetaTrader 5
Who might benefit from the article:
First, we need to choose a cryptocurrency exchange providing a web API.
As the people are asking same question again and again so it is small thread about it:A broker for Cryptocurrencies
This is very interesting indicator from Mladen -
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Smoothed Kijun-Sen - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is zigzag channel base on AlexSTAL zig zag Prof.
AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf_channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Interesting article was published yesterday -
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The Channel Breakout pattern
The global market is an age-old struggle between sellers and buyers. Sellers want to earn more by selling at a higher price, while buyers are not willing to give their earned money and want to pay a cheaper price. According to the theory of economics, the true price is found at the point of equality of supply and demand. That seems to be true. However, the problem is in the market dynamics, because the volumes of supply and demand are constantly changing.
The struggle results in price fluctuations. These fluctuations form channels, which traders analyze to find market trends. In turn, these movements form fluctuations of a higher order. One of the first signs of trend change is the breakout of a formed price channel.
The very first test showed that the strategy is able to make a profit. The EA performed only 26 trades which resulted in 10 open positions during the tested period. 80% of open positions were closed with profit. This gave a smooth growth of balance. Profit-factor according to the testing results was 4.06. It is a good result.
Interesting article was published yesterday -
----------------
The Channel Breakout pattern
The global market is an age-old struggle between sellers and buyers. Sellers want to earn more by selling at a higher price, while buyers are not willing to give their earned money and want to pay a cheaper price. According to the theory of economics, the true price is found at the point of equality of supply and demand. That seems to be true. However, the problem is in the market dynamics, because the volumes of supply and demand are constantly changing.
The struggle results in price fluctuations. These fluctuations form channels, which traders analyze to find market trends. In turn, these movements form fluctuations of a higher order. One of the first signs of trend change is the breakout of a formed price channel.
The very first test showed that the strategy is able to make a profit. The EA performed only 26 trades which resulted in 10 open positions during the tested period. 80% of open positions were closed with profit. This gave a smooth growth of balance. Profit-factor according to the testing results was 4.06. It is a good result.
Thanks you Mr Sergey, the article is interesting.