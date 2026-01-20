Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 26
Сергей, можно и mq4, я просто никак не могу найти исходник :)
заранее спасибо в любом случае
Hi vitto333,
I asked Igorad (it is his indicator especially for MT4 too).
newdigital, may i get Trend strength indi source please?
Here you are. I uploaded with the permission of the coder (igorad). And I asked him to make an entry to mql5 Codebase with this indicator and in this case - whole MT5 community will have possibility to use it.
AUDNZD
M30 - primary bullish with secondary correction
Chart AUDNZD, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
H1 - primary bullish with secondary correction
Chart AUDNZD, H1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
H4 - ranging with primary bullish
Chart AUDNZD, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
D1 - and this is very interesting situation: breakout on open D1 bar. It may be good to see when the next D1 bar will be opened on Monday - if this bar will confirm this situation so this pair will be good candidate for trading for the coming week.
Chart AUDNZD, D1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
AUDCHF This is the other pair which is having interesting market condition. Seems - it is the next candidate to trade for the coming week. Details are below.
M30 - secondary correction with bullish as a primary trend
Chart AUDCHF, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
H1 - same case as with M30: primary is bullish with secondary trend as a correction
Chart AUDCHF, H1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
H4 - bullish
Chart AUDCHF, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
D1 - bullish as a primary trend; and breakout was started on close bar! I think - this pair may be good candidate for trading for the next week.
Chart AUDCHF, D1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
CADCHF This is next pair which may be good for trading since this Monday. Why? See marketcondition for D1 timeframe
D1 - we can see that breakout was started on close bar, But market is on bearish condition anyway with resistance 0.9252 and 0.9313 (price is on 0.9238 level for now). So, if the price will break those 2 resistance levels (and especially 0.9313) - we will have good breakout and big movement here.
Chart CADCHF, D1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.10
That's all news for today.
This is an update for the situation of pre-selected pairs.
AUDNZD
M30 - it was real breakdown. Some traders made good profit today.
Chart AUDNZD, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11
H1 - breakdown on open bar but proce was stopped by resistance lines 9we can see the levels on the image below).
Chart AUDNZD, H1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11
H4 - it is correction going on for now.
Chart AUDNZD, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11
D1 - new daily bar was opened for breakout as expected but I am sorry - it was stopped by resistance line (border of the cloud).
Chart AUDNZD, D1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11
AUDCHF
D1 - breakout was continuing but it was ranging market condition for the other timeframes so the traders got just few pips in profit only sorry:
Chart AUDCHF, D1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11