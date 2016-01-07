Indicators: MACD Ichimoku

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MACD Ichimoku:

The MACD Ichimoku indicator uses the Ichimoku structure but applied to MACD values. It tells an entire story in itself which is one of the Ichimoku system strengths.

Author: marc weedbrook

[Deleted]  
I like this! I also use the MACD make trades with but how do you copy it into your trading Page???
 
151948:
I like this! I also use the MACD make trades with but how do you copy it into your trading Page???


Hi, Love to help but I don't quite understand you question. If you rephrase it I am happy to make comment.

Cheers

Brooky

 
hi,Brooky
I did download your indicator into my MT4,it is show on my Navegator.
However, when I drag to the window, it only show your name(
Brooky-indicators.com MACD-ichimoku(12/26/9)) without any signal .
I like to get it work, please inform if any that I missing?
I know this indicator is free of charge, but if it is expiried?
then I don't mind to pay for,just notice me

Kind regarding

wang905888
 

hello dear brooky

i am interested in this indicator that show resistance  and support areas on MACD

but unfortunately after downloading when i put the indicator in my indicator box , it didnt work

I have two questions ?


is it proper for MT-4  OR MT-5 ?

i tested it in mt4

i also put it in expert hope to work

but it was not useful

where should i put is and how can i use it

my email is:

ali5sadeghi@yahoo.com

it is your kindness if you can help me

awaiting to your response

ali

 



This is really good indicator and it can be used with any signal system (asctrend, brainwashing, braintrend, and so on) just for sell/buy signals confirmation (as the filter for example). As we see from the images above - Chinkou Span line is above zero and above Kijun-sen/Tenkan-sen lines, and it means that buy trades can be confirmed only (on the images above).

 

This is about the proposal concerning how to use this indicator with SMA:


 

This is example about how to use this indicator with any signal system:


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