Indicators: MACD Ichimoku
I like this! I also use the MACD make trades with but how do you copy it into your trading Page???
Hi, Love to help but I don't quite understand you question. If you rephrase it I am happy to make comment.
Cheers
Brooky
I did download your indicator into my MT4,it is show on my Navegator.
However, when I drag to the window, it only show your name(
then I don't mind to pay for,just notice me
Kind regarding
wang905888
hello dear brooky
i am interested in this indicator that show resistance and support areas on MACD
but unfortunately after downloading when i put the indicator in my indicator box , it didnt work
I have two questions ?
is it proper for MT-4 OR MT-5 ?
i tested it in mt4
i also put it in expert hope to work
but it was not useful
where should i put is and how can i use it
my email is:
ali5sadeghi@yahoo.com
it is your kindness if you can help me
awaiting to your response
ali
This is really good indicator and it can be used with any signal system (asctrend, brainwashing, braintrend, and so on) just for sell/buy signals confirmation (as the filter for example). As we see from the images above - Chinkou Span line is above zero and above Kijun-sen/Tenkan-sen lines, and it means that buy trades can be confirmed only (on the images above).
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MACD Ichimoku:
Author: marc weedbrook