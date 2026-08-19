Something Interesting - page 35
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This is very interesting indicator: price crossing Kijun-sen. Indicator is on this post to download, or you can find it attached to this post.
All kinds of alert are available:
Kijun-sen is one of the line of Ichimoku indicator, the 'price crossing Kijun-sen line' is one of the good non-lagging signal of this indicator:
As I remember - someone asked about overlay (it was the thread about it with the question) so it is about -
Overlay (MT4)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.07.09 19:30
New strategy (1.1xx):
For "BUY": the next position "BUY" can be opened below the lowest "BUY"
For "SELL": the next position "SELL" can be opened above the highest "SELL"
Code published! Multi_arbitration_1_1xx
Interesting article:
Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Time Filters
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Asctrend EA (backtesting example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.13 12:07
This is results for backtesting for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year. This is the settings with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength.
Set file and backtesting results are attached.
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PriceChannel Parabolic system EA (backtesting example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.16 18:23
This may be possible settings #2 for EURUSD, H4 timeframe. The settings (set file) is attached.
I think, this settings #2 for EURUSD H4 is more real one than settings #1. Because in case of settings #1 - EA did not have any single loss for 1 year trading! Basicly I am affraid for EA which did not have any loss for 1 year sorry. This settings #2 is real because we can see stop loss and take profit values placed by EA for every trade, and we can see one or few losses during the 1 year.
Go to above summary links to download all the versions of the EAs with the settings as results of the optimization with cloud and the backtesting results.
AtrTrend indicator
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how do i get set up from here
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Suggestions for Trading System
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.19 12:21
Grr-al - expert for MetaTrader 5
It uses the knowledge about the M1 OHLC tick generation algorithm in Strategy Tester of MetaTrader 5: If the price began to decrease after the new bar opening, it is guaranteed that it will increase in the next price change and vice versa.
It uses the possibility to read the OHLC ticks (using onTimer event), generated by Startegy Tester in "Open prices only" and "1 minute OHLC".
AscTrend
The beginning
After
News from Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) thread:
============A script (not an advisor) setting pending orders.
The script exposes the grid of pending orders ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.08.25 11:33
Setting pending orders as quickly as possible: the mode CTrade::SetAsyncMode.
Go to this post to download the scripts.