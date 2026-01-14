Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 55
Hi zeno,
as to lower timeframe ... the default settings of Ichimoku is 9/26/52, right? But it is mainly for higher timeframe (started from H1 for example). For lower timeframe - there are 2 kinds of settings:
=========
Besides, there are many signals of Ichimoku indicator to open the trades. I know about 6 signals (but it is much more signals in combination with each other):
The combination of all those 6 signals = Ichimoku indicator.
So, the request about alert ... it is the request to create alet for all those signals with combination with each other? if yes so it is big project ... I do not have the credits in my profile for all those alerts (which may be - more than 100 different variations) :) ... if you are talking about some particular signal so - it may be possible to make alert.
I am mostly using on the thread just one signal : Chikou Span crossing historical price. So, which signal to be alert?
Hi zeno,
Indicator was created - I am testing it now. I will publish it here when ready.
Just for information.
Hi zeno,
Indicator is ready - please find it attached. Just about the settings. Please note : most of signals for buy (by blue color) are valid if the price is above kumo on that time, and most sell signals (red arrows) are valid if the price is below kumo (kumo = Ichimoku cloud). Why? Because using this indicator for technical analysis and for trading are 2 different things (this indicator is used for technical analysis for one way, and for trading - for an other way - using same signals and same arrows).
If we need to improve it - let me know. Because those signals are coded in non-swing way (without 'candlestick theory' for example).
===========
Explanation of the settings.
1. Ichimoku settings. As I said - this 9/26/52 is for timeframe started with H1 for example, for lower timeframe - I am suggesting to use 72/144/288
--------------------
2. Arrows on the chart
SignalMode = 4; // Signal Mode: 0-off, 1-Tenkan/Kijun, 2-Chinkou/Cloud, 3-Chinkou/Price, 4-all together
How to know which arrows for which signal? Move mouse on the arrow and you will see the text with description concerning what this arrow is about.
--------------------
3. Alerts (on close bar)
AlertMode = 4; // Alert Mode: 0-off, 1-Tenkan/Kijun, 2-Chinkou/Cloud, 3-Chinkou/Price, 4-all together
I tested some of those alerts and it works.
--------------------
4. WarningMode = 1; // Warning Mode: 0-off,1-on
This is alerts on open bar as a warning about 'crossing will be soon'.
===========
USDJPY, D1, 2013.07.06
USDJPY, D1, 2013.07.06
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdjpy d1 ichi
USDJPY, H4, 2013.07.06
USDJPY, H4, 2013.07.06
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdjpy h4 ichi
===========
And just some theory to remind :
USDJPY Technical Analysis 23.06 - 30.06 : Rally Finishing to Ranging
newdigital, 2013.06.27 12:07
Well ... what I am explaining here by text and charts - it is understandable for traders. But there are traders and coders on the forum. And I think we all know that they are using different "forex english" in some cases. So, I am just translating some terms/words I am using for technical Ichimoku analysis onto "coding english" language :) :
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.06.28 18:00
This is a flat for 4 majors :
USDCHF, H4, 2013.07.08
USDCHF, H4, 2013.07.08
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h4 flat
GBPUSD, H4, 2013.07.08
GBPUSD, H4, 2013.07.08
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
gbpusd h4 flat
EURUSD, H4, 2013.07.08
EURUSD, H4, 2013.07.08
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h4 flat
USDJPY, H4, 2013.07.08
USDJPY, H4, 2013.07.08
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usjpy h4 flat
But how can we know by indicator : flat or not ?
Just look at this post and this image :
Next question - how can we repeat those charts/setups by indicators which i am uploading here? Look at this post (template is attached to the post):
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.06.05 19:03
newdigital, 2013.06.05 19:03
Well ... so we go ...
Indicators
Template
Installation
How to use
You should have the chart similar with this one:
GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.05
GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.05
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
market condition setup
Hello Igor and newdigital,
Thank you for the indicator. Nice work! I have put it in place and it's doing a great job.
I have a question regarding the input parameters in line 64-66. Can you specify those parameters so that they take into account the time frame, i.e. H1 and larger with standard as they are defined now, and for smaller time frame your suggested 72/144/288? And in your point 4 on warningmode, can you make the sound once. In the current configuration it gives sound alerts every second.
Thanks so much.
There are few high/medium impacted news events for GBP which came on the same time : at 08:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ time) :
2013-07-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
============
2013-07-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Industrial Production]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
============
2013-07-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Trade Balance; non-EU]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
============
As a result - the price was moved to 94 pips :
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.07.09
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.07.09
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
94 pips
It was created:
- alert on warning mode was fixed, besides - you can specify the pausing in seconds, and how many alerts after signal (for warning alert only)
- AutoPeriodsDetect parameter was added: indicator is having auto-settings with H1 and smaller timeframe as 9/26/52, and for H2 and larger 72/144/288. So, no need to change anything in the settings concerning it.
I am testing indicator it now.
PS. Indicator is uploaded, and this 'links post' was edited
Just +17 pips at GMT night for Chinese news event :
Press review
newdigital, 2013.07.10 09:57
2013-07-10 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
If actual > forecast = good for currency
==========
China Has $27.1 Billion Trade Surplus :
China posted a merchandise trade surplus of $27.1 billion in June, the government said on Wednesday.
That was slightly below expectations for a surplus of $27.8 billion following the $20.42 billion surplus in May.
Exports were down 3.1 percent on year - well below estimates for an increase of 3.7 percent after adding 1.0 percent in the previous month.
Imports dipped an annual 0.7 percent versus forecasts for a jump of 6.0 percent after easing 0.3 percent a month earlier.
EURUSD, M5, 2013.07.10
EURUSD, M5, 2013.07.10
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd 17 pips
Just about this news event :
Press review
newdigital, 2013.07.11 10:11
2013-07-08 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Unemployment Rate]
==========
Australia Unemployment Rate Near Four-Year High :
Unemployment rate in Australia rose to its highest level since 2009 amid a marked increase in the number of people looking for full-time jobs, the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Thursday.
While there was an increase in the number of employed, which was driven by a spike in part-time employees, the number of full-time workers fell.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.7 percent in June from a revised 5.6 percent in May, matching the level last seen in September 2009. The number of unemployed persons increased by 23,700 between May and June to 709,300.
"The June labour force survey in Australia delivered more of the same, confirming that the economy is slowing to below trend pace, with slack accumulating, but without an audible snap in firms' hiring behaviour," said Ban Jarman, an economist at JP Morgan Australia.
AUDUSD, M1, 2013.07.11
AUDUSD, M1, 2013.07.11
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd m1 48 pips
Press review
newdigital, 2013.07.11 12:50
It is usually low impacted news event but in this case - price moved by 24 pips on EURUSD :
2013-07-08 06:00 GMT | [EUR - German Wholesale Price Index]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========
German Wholesale Prices Rebound In June :
Germany's whole sale prices increased modestly in June after falling for two months in a row, latest data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.
The wholesale price index increased 0.7 percent on an annual basis in June, reversing decreases of 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent recorded in May and April. Economists were looking for an increase of 1 percent.
The rebound was mainly driven by a 14.7 percent rise in wholesale prices of fruit, vegetables and potatoes. An 8.8 percent growth in prices of milk, egg and edible oil and fats as well as a 2.7 percent rise in meat and meat products also influenced the index positively.
These increases were partially offset by a 2.2 percent fall in prices of gaseous fuels and related products, and a 4.6 percent decrease in metal and metal ore prices, data showed.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices declined 0.4 percent in June, as they did in the previous month. The index was forecast to drop 0.1 percent month-on-month.
EURUSD, M5, 2013.07.11
EURUSD, M5, 2013.07.11
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
24 pips