Something Interesting - page 44
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Interesting article was published -
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Social Trading. Can a profitable signal be made even better?
This paper is aimed at testing the hypothesis of whether the signal performance and reliability can be enhanced without sacrificing the preset risk levels, if some filters are used.
============Templates to create EAs and Indicators - MT4
The forum
The articles
CodeBase
============Templates to create EAs and Indicators - MT5
The forum
N/A
The Articles
CodeBase
It is very interesting indicator was uploaded today in CodeBase (I used this indicator for MT4 for manual trading in scalping with very good results) -
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Trend Scalp - indicator for MetaTrader 5
In the early days there was one version of Trend Trigger Factor by M.H. Pee described in the Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine in December, 2004. That was actually wrongly coded for MetaTrader 4.
Interesting article was published -
----------------
Social Trading. Can a profitable signal be made even better?
This paper is aimed at testing the hypothesis of whether the signal performance and reliability can be enhanced without sacrificing the preset risk levels, if some filters are used.
Other features are:
..hidden trailing stop loss that is "1 spread"away from BAT atr stop indicator trailing line.
..Trailing start point
...Fixed Hard stop loss/Broker's stop loss
..Breakeven point + break even profit. ..(Here the broker's stop loss is brought to break even plus specified amount of pips.
Thanks a lot
Good evening boss.
Other features are:
..hidden trailing stop loss that is "1 spread"away from BAT atr stop indicator trailing line.
..Trailing start point
...Fixed Hard stop loss/Broker's stop loss
..Breakeven point + break even profit. ..(Here the broker's stop loss is brought to break even plus specified amount of pips.
Thanks a lot
I can not convert anything because I am not a coder.
You may go to Freelance for the coders about this idea for example.
I can not convert anything because I am not a coder.
You may go to Freelance for the coders about this idea for example.
Very interesting indicator was uploaded to CodeBase - it may be good indicator for exit (for stop loss moved by the trailing stop)
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ATR Trend Envelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The reason why the ATR is used is the following - the % change works OK for middle term timeframes. But for short timeframes and long timeframes it tends to be either too slow or too fast. Here is a comparison of this indicator (upper) and the "classical" version (lower) on daily timeframe. It is obvious that the difference is big and that the "trend" should be redefined in the "classical" calculation.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Floating windows in the next release of MetaTrader 5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.07.26 21:47
We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:
For convenience, each window can include its toolbar.
From MQL5 it is easy to manage the state of the window and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. It's enough to turn off the display of the chart and all the canvas is at the developer's disposal.
This will give an additional push to create full-fledged applications within the terminal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Good, accurate Reversal Indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.26 11:09
But I found some interesting indicator in CodeBase (for MT5) -
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WPR_DiverSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two WPR oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.
VR Orders History MT5 Lite - script for MetaTrader 5
VR Orders History MT5 Lite - a script for downloading trading history in the CSV format. This universal script can run both on hedging and netting accounts.