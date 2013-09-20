CodeBaseSections
eur/usd trend catcher - expert for MetaTrader 4

sergey
eurusdv2_0.mq4 (5.57 KB) view
Description:

The EA catches long trends by crossing a moving average on 15min time frame.

The EA has 50 pip noise filter which prevents the EA to jump on every little move.

Tested on 15min EUR/USD pair between 2001 and 2010 with 90% history accuracy with great results.

T.P = 350 pips;

S.L = 20 pips;

Most of the time the EA loses, however one T.P overcomes 17 losses !

So generally its profitable.

Tester results:

Enjoy

for comments : sergeyrar@gmail.com


