Description:



The EA catches long trends by crossing a moving average on 15min time frame.

The EA has 50 pip noise filter which prevents the EA to jump on every little move.

Tested on 15min EUR/USD pair between 2001 and 2010 with 90% history accuracy with great results.

T.P = 350 pips;

S.L = 20 pips;

Most of the time the EA loses, however one T.P overcomes 17 losses !

So generally its profitable.

Tester results:



Enjoy

for comments : sergeyrar@gmail.com



