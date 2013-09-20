Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
eur/usd trend catcher - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 54526
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The EA catches long trends by crossing a moving average on 15min time frame.
The EA has 50 pip noise filter which prevents the EA to jump on every little move.
Tested on 15min EUR/USD pair between 2001 and 2010 with 90% history accuracy with great results.
T.P = 350 pips;
S.L = 20 pips;
Most of the time the EA loses, however one T.P overcomes 17 losses !
So generally its profitable.
Tester results:
Enjoy
for comments : sergeyrar@gmail.com
Advanced MTF RSI
With the MTF RSI Indicator you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels on several different timeframes by using only one chart.Real Cloud
Cloud indicator based on 2 Moving Averages.
Timer
Timer is a break trough system.Spread Tracker
Tracking Variable Spreads with an Offline Chart