The real author:

EarnForex

The indicator which fixes Pin Bars in the chart. You can read about Pin Bars here.

Pin Bar's pattern consists of three bars: "left eye", "nose" and "right eye". The "left eye" must be the growing bar for the bearish Pin Bar or falling bar for the bullish Pin Bar. "Nose" must be opened and closed inside the "left eye", but its maximum (or minimum for the bullish pattern) must protuberate far from the maximum (or minimum) of the left eye. Open and close levels of the "nose" must be located in the upper quarter of the bar:

Fig.1 Pin Bar Pattern

An additional condition for a good pattern is the presence of strong support/resistance lines behind the "eyes" or near the tip of the "nose". The stronger these levels, the more exact the pattern.

Entry conditions:

An aggressive entry point is the price rollback out of the close level of the "left eye".

Conservative point is the price fall below the"nose" level (higher for the bullish pattern).

Exit conditions:

Conservative Stop Loss can be set behind the proximate support/resistance level and "eyes". It would be less conservative approach to place Stop Loss on the tip of the "nose" (in this case profit/risk ratio is affected).

Conservative Take Profit can be set immediately behind the minimum of the "left eye" (maximum, for the bullish pattern). Aggressive level of Take Profit can be set further on the next support/resistance level.



Indicator input parameters:

input bool UseAlerts= true ; input bool UseEmailAlerts= false ; input double MaxNoseBodySize = 0.33 ; input double NoseBodyPosition = 0.4 ; input bool LeftEyeOppositeDirection= true ; input bool NoseSameDirection= false ; input bool NoseBodyInsideLeftEyeBody= false ; input double LeftEyeMinBodySize= 0.1 ; input double NoseProtruding= 0.5 ; input double NoseBodyToLeftEyeBody= 1 ; input double NoseLengthToLeftEyeLength= 0 ; input double LeftEyeDepth= 0.1 ;

Fig.2 The Pinbar Detector indicator