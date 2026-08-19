Something Interesting - page 42
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.30 14:35
Interesting article -
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My First "Grail"
The word "grail" is now often used among modern programmers ironically. It means for them the impossibility to create a "universal" program for all occasions. As to programming in MQL4, this word means impossibility to create an expert that would give fantastic effects in the real trading.
In reality, forex is the reflection of a complex conglomerate of phenomena - economic and industrial relations, human characters, politics. Moreover, and this is even more important, it cannot be simply formalized. Experienced traders recommend to enter the market only if there are three to five or even more signs indicating the possible trend.
At the same time, the regularities determined by now cannot completely provide a deep basis for market forecasting with high probability of success. The contradictory prognoses made by leading analysts of eminent banks and financial organizations confirm this. All analysts, without any exception, can very well interpret the events that have already happened, but only a few of them can give a sequence of really confident prognoses.
Let us be just towards them: These people do what they can do, most of them have a long trading experience and much knowledge we can envy. However, let us call things by their proper names: practically all of them are often mistaken. They can look big, enjoy more or less popularity, sometimes make a handsome fortune ("gurus" of different kinds are really well described in the Alexander Elder's book titled Trading for a Living: Psychology, Trading Tactics, Money Management), but the fact remains that even experienced analysts are often mistaken.
So, considering these circumstances, what are the chances of a first-time programmer who is just making his or her first steps in trading on Forex? Let us try to retrace the pathway that the beginner goes in his or her quest of the "Grail".
Interesting EA was published -
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Self Optimizing RSI or MFI Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
It is a dream of mine to have a robot that optimized itself, that way I would know that it was always working with the best values. This is my humble attempt to bring a piece of my dream into reality. The attached expert advisor optimizes the overbought and oversold levels that it uses to make trades. It is my wish that others could take this concept and expand on it to create something even greater if you do, please let me know about it. Also, don't forget to rate my robot using the stars above. This strategy is applicable to any currency pair using any time frame with of course the correct settings.
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For more information - go to this page.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Very Profitable Heiken-Ashi System
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.13 09:32
AlliHeik - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This is good EA with very simple buy/sell signals.
EA is using the following indicator: Heiken Ashi Smoothed Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
Interesting thread was started in the end of last week (interesting discussion) -
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C++ ... whats next?
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
C++ ... whats next?
Maxim Kuznetsov, 2018.05.24 12:16
Firstly, I ask you to excuse me - English is not my native language and I do not speak it well. Therefore, I first write large texts in Russian and then publish it in part with the help of google translate. Russian original of the following can look here: http://nektomk.ru/atcl:why
Here I quote only the abstracts from my entries, but still a large volume is obtained. I will be glad to any discussion and criticism - this will help me make the project better.
Why an additional language
Briefly, for what it would be desirable to use scripting language inside MQL:
algorithms are written very compactly and are quickly developed.
and fast mathematical calculations. Arrays are not first-class entities, but dynamic structures are rather difficult to program. For the sake of justice - it has justifications and partly it is solved by the «Standard Library»
trading platform language
only inside the graph and at the same time programmers calculate the pixels, I want to cry. 2018, the 21st century, trading platform. In any language there are 1-2-3 modern, full-featured, stable framework for user interfaces.
analytical software and so on. You need the means to interact with this
and all others easily clung to him already. All modern languages have mechanisms for adapting external modules from other languages.
Limitations and drawbacks of the solution
Of course, the solution will have obvious limitations and drawbacks, this too must be immediately understood and accounted for the scope of application:
this language with its libraries and tools on the computer.
* can not be sold through «market mql5.com»
MT Features and System Requirements
Known features of MetaTrader work, which significantly influence the choice of the language for embedding:
the main system requirement follows from this:
«should be able to run several independent instances of the interpreter (or virtual machine language) on 1 system thread.»
and one great wish (to make the impossible possible):
«it is desirable that the language / interpreter has a» continuation «that is, it allows the return of the intermediate result with the preservation of its own state»
User requirements (my)
To learn a new programming language is not so difficult, the more I have a presentation about their device, and I consistently looked at almost everything. Of course, I had my requirements / wishes for them (with a few explanations):
Forth, Lisp, C, C ++
Forth and Lisp immediately disappeared, the first is too low, the second is so sharply different from MQL that using it is a dissonance. Although anyone who wrote in MQL «translator of arithmetic formulas» or «calculator with brackets» almost realized one of them. depending on the applied method of parsing expressions
C and C ++, such interpreters, for example, Cling (https://root.cern.ch/cling) used in the analysis of CERN data, do not seem to be suitable. Using scripts like C ++ within a C ++-like language will not make the recording of algorithms easier or faster.
Remained the following group of popular languages: Python, Ruby, R, JavaScript, Lua, Tcl
I am ready to talk about the analysis of each of them in terms of integration with Metadrader.
But a little later, that there was time for discussing what was already said
As the people are still asking about "How to open account with Metatrader" so it is the information -
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MetaQuotes company is not a broker so you need to select a broker for trading.
Some links which may help in this situation:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Getting Started
MetaTrader 5 Help - Getting Started - Open an Account
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Some interesting indicator which can be used as a trailing stop for scalping for example -
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Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays possible StopLoss levels on the price chart. Levels are shown separately for Long and Short positions.
This is the next/improved version of this indicator -
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Trailing_Stop_Level - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays possible StopLoss levels on the price chart. Levels are shown separately for Long and Short positions. The indicator is similar to Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop, but has a different calculation basis - in percentage.
I have some "uptick/downtick ratio" indicators I have built over the years for the FX markets. I have tested a range of mathematical "ratios" in the uptick/downtick data flow to find BUYING into price downtrends and SELLING into price uptrends. I have never been able to find "absorption" of a price move in the capacity of the indicator shown here. Anyone have any idea how this style of indicator would be built?
Here is something interesting...
I have some "uptick/downtick ratio" indicators I have built over the years for the FX markets. I have tested a range of mathematical "ratios" in the uptick/downtick data flow to find BUYING into price downtrends and SELLING into price uptrends. I have never been able to find "absorption" of a price move in the capacity of the indicator shown here. Anyone have any idea how this style of indicator would be built?
As I remember - there is some EA (for MT5) based on this kind of story for example ... somewhere here - Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)