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This indicator was created for Metatrader 5 now - go here to download.
Stoploss really huge...
That's initial stop loss (it was not moved by trailing stop) - I was testing scalping on this pair.
oh ok. live or demo?
Free to Download: dayimpulse2dd indicator was fixed (MT4):
"Sums the close - open for the past "per" bars and shifts it forward "drawShift" bars. Works very well at predicting movement. Signal2 is just the current bar's close - open shifted "drawShift" periods forward. This is what you see as the main signal draws. It isn't updated as time moves forward so that you have something to look back on."
Go here to download.
This is very usefull indicator to calculate lot size.
MoneyManagement visualizer - indicator for MetaTrader 4:
"This indicator will help traders in calculating lot size by draggin horizontal lines (Risk Management and Money Management).
Add horisontal line on your price graph and name it as "s" (like "starter"). This will add three horizontal lines (named: sl = StopLoss line, tp = TakeProfit line, order = OrderLine) with default parameters eg TakeProfit = 40p, StopLoss = 20p. You can drag this lines up and down. On left top corner you will see calculations of risks and money management.
This indicator have only one parameter Risk percentage per one order."
How to use it.
Open the chart, and add horizontal line and name it as 's'. After that only attach indicator to the chart, and you will see 3 lines: stop loss line, take profit line and order open line. We can move those lines on the chart, and lot size will be recalculating on the left side.
Example.
add horizontal line:
Attach indicator to the chart ('play' with the color of the lines and RiskPerOrder parameter):
and we will have the chart like that:
If we move the lines on the chart by mouse (if market is close so we need to refresh the chart after moving the lines: right mouse click - 'Refresh') so lot size will be re-calculated:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Scalping System..
Sergey Golubev, 2014.07.04 06:57Scalp_net trading system
do you have the mt4 version?
Just two very famous EA namely Terminator - for MT4 and MT5.
Terminator_v2.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Terminator_v2.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
As I remember - I was author of few versions of this EAs (working together with Asctrend indicator and more) ... but it was long time ago sorry ...