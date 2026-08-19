Something Interesting - page 23

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

Alain Verleyen, 2013.10.02 15:46

Under construction - Stay tuned !

MT5 platform.

Famous traders / Interviews.

Indicators.


Not yet Classified.

Trading and The Laws of Abundance - Video about trading psychology

How to Control Your Emotions When Trading. Part 1

How to Control Your Emotions When Trading. Part 2

What the forex is ?

Simple example about entry and exit method for swing traders (D1 timeframe).

Why 80% fail at using a trend following technique to trade the forex.

How to trade support resistance levels (s/r), and different kinds of s/r.

2 ways of analysis:  fundamental analysis and technical analysis.

Trading Strategy - Day Trading Confirmation Entry.

Ichimoku vs Moving Average Trade Analysis.

High Frequency Trading Explained

Boris Schlossberg about Futures vs. Spot ForexHigh frequency trading in action. CNN's Maggie Lake gets a rare look inside the super-fast trading industry.

High Frequency Trading Explained (HFT)

Day Trading Methods So Easy Anyone Can Use

Financial Crisis in Euro Cyprus doesn't always mean short - sell when using price action.

Gold, Crude, Russell with price action trading by John Paul.

Market conditions -- where will the price move ?

Technical Analysis for Idiots - My Market Theory.

Technical Analysis Course - Module 1: Technical Analysis and  the Dow Theory

Technical Analysis Course - Module 2: Charting Basics

Technical Analysis Course - Module 3: Trend Concepts

Technical Analysis Course - Module 4: Reversal and Continuation Patterns

Technical Analysis Course - Module 5: Volume and Open Interest

Technical Analysis Course - Module 6: Moving Averages

Technical Analysis Course - Module 7: Oscillators and Sentiment Indicators

Technical Analysis Course - Module 8: Further Charting

Technical Analysis Course - Module 9: Elliott Waves and Cycles of Time

Technical Analysis Course - Module 10: Cloud Charts: the Ichimoku Technique

Technical Analysis Course - Module 11: Money Management and Computers 

Technical Analysis Course - Module 12: How to Build a Trading Systems 

Technical Analysis Course - Module 13: The Stock Market

Technical Analysis Course - Module 14: Futures

Technical Analysis Course - Module 15: Options

Technical Analysis Course - Module 16: Forex Trading

Technical Analysis Course - Module 17: Strategies and Trading Principle

Best Forex Indicator To Use

Effective Forex Exit Strategy For Traders

Trading the Dow Jones: Wall Street Index 

Trading the FTSE: UK 100

Trading the Natural Gas Price

Trading the Nikkei

Data Announcements: Non-Farm Payrolls, GDP Figures and Central Bank Interventions

Most Popular Indices: FTSE vs Dax vs Dow

Trading the USD/JPY Currency Pair

Forex Trading and Leverage

Range Bound or Trending | The Best Way Traders Can Determine Market Conditions

Technical Analysis vs Fundamentals: How Reliable are Technicals ? 

Trading the Oil Price

Trading lesson #1 ADX Indicator

Trading lesson #2 CCI Indicator

Trading the Silver Price

EUR/USD - Most Popular Currency with Traders

The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 1

The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 2

The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 3

The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 4 - guidance of great traders

Moving Averages


Something Interesting in Financial Video June 2013

Something Interesting in Financial Video July 2013

Something Interesting in Financial Video August 2013

Something Interesting in Financial Video September 2013

Something Interesting in Financial Video October 2013

Something Interesting in Financial Video November 2013

 

Many traders asked foir very ssimple indicator to place balance/equity on the chart from the account related to the whole account and for some pair for example. So, one good indicator as placed to the Codebase:

Equity Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator parameters:

  • Only_Trade - keeping only trade operations, excluding the balance (replenishment, withdrawal, correction)
  • Only_Current - account orders only on the current instrument graphics
  • Only_Buys - keeping only buy orders
  • Only_Sells - keeping only sell orders
  • Only_Symbols - account orders only with those tickers (transfer through any separator)
  • Only_Magics - account orders only with those magic numbers (transfer through any separator)
  • Only_Comment - account orders only with the specified substring in the comment field 

  • Draw_Begin - the start time of rendering graphics (left bound of the interval)
  • Draw_End - end time rendering graphics (right-hand boundary of the interval)
  • Report_Period - yield calculation period: day / month / year / total ( daily / monthly / annual / total) 

  • Equity_Min_Alert - if the funds fall below this level, then the alarm is triggered
  • Equity_Max_Alert - if the funds will rise above this level then the alarm is triggered
  • Push_Alerts - sending alarm messages to mobile devices 

  • Show_Balance - display of the balance line
  • Show_Margin - histogram display an enabled margin
  • Show_Free - line display of available funds
  • Show_Zero - display zero line
  • Show_Info - statistics display (yield, drawdown, profit factor and recovery factor)
  • Show_Verticals - display vertical lines to mark the non-trading operations 

  • Text_Corner - option in which the screen display statistics
  • Text_Color - color of the text on the chart
  • File_Write - data recording option in the text file (folder MQL4 \ Files, the file name matches the account number)
  • FX_prefix - prefix for currency pairs (required for some brokers)
  • FX_postfix - suffix for currency pairs (required for some brokers)




 

Just some indicators related to psy levels:

RoundPriceAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
It is statistically proved that the market very often reacts to changes in behavior on the "round levels" of price. Psychologically, a man is ready to change something reaching the round number. For example, start losing weight on Monday, quit smoking on the 20th, to close the deal at 1.6000.

The RoundLevels indicator has been developed for this. It gives signals fixing "round levels" of price in all historical range of the price values of the selected currency pair.

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Double-Zero Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4


This indicator is really simple. It's there to visualize important psychological levels, also referred to as Double-Zeros.

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KeyLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Round levels are strong psychological levels with two trailing zeros for 4 digit quotes (2 digit pairs with JPY) or three trailing zeros for 5 digit quotes (3 digit for pairs with JPY). For example, for EURUSD round levels are quotes like 1,3500; 1,3600; 1,3700; 1,3800 etc., and for EURJPY it's 138,00; 139,00; 140,00; 141,00 etc.


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Indicators: RoundPriceAlert

Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.08 18:47

Psychological Levels


Often called "psych" levels, psychological levels occur when price ends with multiple 0's. It's human nature to gravitate towards round numbers when discussing any topic that involves numbers, Forex included.

For example, when traders talk about what they think the Euro will be worth in the future, they probably won't give an answer of 1.4278 or 1.3044. They are much more likely to round off the price to something simpler, like 1.4300 or 1.3000. The same thing happens when Forex traders place their orders. We will often see clusters of orders around these whole numbers, which creates price levels that can affect how price behaves. That's exactly what we want for our support and resistance levels.

The most common psych levels involve price having two zeros at the end (not including the 1/10th of a pip), such as 1.6400 or 102.00. More powerful than that would be psych levels ending in three zeros, such as 1.3000 or 120.00. Leaving the most powerful psych levels of all, four zeros at the end, 1.0000 or 100.00.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: RoundPriceAlert

Sergey Golubev, 2014.05.13 09:38

The Three Most Popular Indicators for Day-Trading

  • Price action is an extremely common tool for day-traders’ (scalpers) risk management approaches.
  • Moving averages and psychological support and resistance can assist with entry and trade management.

Price Action

The first indicator is more than an indicator, and closer to a ‘field-of-study’ within technical analysis. Because trading on short-term time frames exposes traders to the complexity of ‘lag’ within a market, price action is one of the more popular ways of performing technical analysis with a short-term approach.

The reason this is so popular is because price action removes technical indicators from the equation and instead focuses on price and price alone. Price action can be used to grade trends, identify support and resistance levels, and to show traders potential entry opportunities in markets.

Where price action can come in as especially valuable for a short-term trader is in the realm of trade and risk and trade management. By noting price levels with which reversals or changes in market direction have taken place in the past, traders can look to place stops on positions so that if the market breaks against them (if a new low is put in while in a long position, or a new high while in a short position), the trade can be closed in an effort to mitigate the loss.


If the market does trend in the direction that you’re looking for, price action can also help with adjusting stops and profit-taking.

Short-term traders will often look to execute a quick break-even stop to remove their initial risk from the trade. And after prices do continue to move, traders can look at moving the stop even deeper in-the-money as the trade works in the trader’s favor.

Moving Averages

Another indicator that’s simple to use and attempts to marginalize the lag that is ever-present with the usage of indicators, the moving average is a common chart component of short-term traders.

Moving averages are commonly used for trend diagnoses, so that if prices are above the moving average the trend is diagnosed as being ‘up,’ and if prices are below the trend is considered being ‘down.’ This can work phenomenally with a multiple time frame approach in which trends are being graded on a longer-term chart (like the hourly or 4-hour), and entries performed on the shorter-term chart.

Traders can also use moving averages to trigger into new positions. The moving average crossover is one of the more common ways of doing so and with this method; traders are simply looking for price to cross the moving average to initiate the position.


Support and Resistance via Psychological Whole Numbers, and Pivot Points

Have you ever been in a trade that’s working out great, only to see that up-trend stop dead-in-its-tracks? And after price struggles to continue moving up, it begins to oscillate before reversing and moving down.

This is the story of support and resistance, and to short-term traders this can take on extreme importance because failure to see ‘the bigger picture’ can lead to confusion and losses on the shorter-term charts.

There are numerous ways to identify support and resistance, and traders can use price action to validate any particular level; but this really only comes into play after-the-fact. Of particular interest to short-term traders are ‘psychological whole numbers.’

Psychological whole numbers are simply even, rounded values on the chart. As an example 1.3900, 1.3800 and 1.3700 are ‘round’ whole numbers in EURUSD, as each of these prices end in ’00.’ But we can take this a step further with the values mid-way between these three levels, 1.3850 and 1.3750 are also ‘rounded whole numbers.’

Take a look at the most recent move in EURUSD in the chart below, and notice how even in a strong-trending market the level of 1.3850 offered temporary support as the pair could not break through. Eight hours later that momentum came back in the market as the level finally yielded to selling, only to see 1.3750 come in as support shortly thereafter.


At this point, the pair has still failed to break below 1.3750 as support has come into the market after the most current 200+ pip run to the down-side.

Will every price ending in ‘50’ or ‘00’ elicit support or resistance? No. But short-term traders need to remain cognizant of the potential for support and resistance to develop at these values as trends move into new territory.

If a trend appears as though it may have run into a brick wall of support or resistance, traders can use this opportunity to scale out of a position, adjust stops, and or plan re-entries after prices finish retracing and continue moving in the trend-side direction.



 
Sergey Golubev:

Just some indicators related to psy levels:

RoundPriceAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
It is statistically proved that the market very often reacts to changes in behavior on the "round levels" of price. Psychologically, a man is ready to change something reaching the round number. For example, start losing weight on Monday, quit smoking on the 20th, to close the deal at 1.6000.

The RoundLevels indicator has been developed for this. It gives signals fixing "round levels" of price in all historical range of the price values of the selected currency pair.

--------
Double-Zero Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4


This indicator is really simple. It's there to visualize important psychological levels, also referred to as Double-Zeros.

--------
KeyLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Round levels are strong psychological levels with two trailing zeros for 4 digit quotes (2 digit pairs with JPY) or three trailing zeros for 5 digit quotes (3 digit for pairs with JPY). For example, for EURUSD round levels are quotes like 1,3500; 1,3600; 1,3700; 1,3800 etc., and for EURJPY it's 138,00; 139,00; 140,00; 141,00 etc.

Draw Psy Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

"You need to specify max and min price and the indicator draws equidistant horizontal lines."

 

Range bars

Predictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4
"A simple mark on a chart predicts the future candle close, so a manual trader/scalper can easily monitor the chart, how far the candle can go before it closes.
This code works for Renko, mean (medium) Renko and range bars offline charts only."
Renko Range Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator: Renko Range Detector

  • Detects and displays the fixed size of the Renko Bar/Candle range on the Renko offline chart.
  • Fast and easy identification of chart parameters facilitates trading efficiency.

Note: This indicator is intended for use with Renko Bars/Candles, not Standard Bars/Candles.

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Range Bars for MT5

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.12 15:16

Yes, I found some proposal to Metaquotes which was made in russian mql5 forum: "it may be good to include Range bars in Chart Representation " and in this case - we all will have it for free :)

And there is the article Synthetic Bars - A New Dimension to Displaying Graphical Information on Prices which is slightly related to it.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17

Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How do I change my mq5 file to ex5 file?

Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.29 07:58

Just compile this file in Metaeditor.

Because MT5 terminal is using ex5 files (not ,q5 files) so when you place mql5 file to MT5 folder and restart MT5 so this file will automatically be compile and ex5 file will be created (and you can take it, copy or whatsoever).

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For more info:

MetaEditor Help

The window of the MetaEditor options can be opened using the "Options Options" command in the "Tools", in the "Standard" toolbar or using the "Ctrl+O" key combination. All the options are grouped in tabs according to their purpose:

  • General — general settings of the source code editing: tab size, autocomplete, names substitution, etc.;
  • Colors — settings of colors of MQL4/MQL5 syntax highlighting;
  • Font — font settings of the text typed in MetaEditor;
  • Debugging — settings of program debugging;
  • MQL5.community — settings of connection to MQL5.community for accessing unique services including MQL5 Storage.

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MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!

  1. Charts
  2. Navigator
  3. Trading
  4. Toolbox
  5. Testing and Optimization
  6. Integration with MQL5.community
  7. >MetaEditor
  8. The MQL5 Programming Language
  9. Services for Traders and Developers



 

Scalping

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: Laguerre

Sergey Golubev, 2013.11.04 17:37

Laguerre Scalping Trading System







Please find template for this system. Do not forget to download Laguerre indicator (other indicators already exist in Metatrader 5).

  • Place Laguerre in indicators forder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators).
  • Place template to template folder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates).
  • Compile indicator or restart metatrader 5.
  • Open M5 chart of your select pair, right mouse click on the chart and select 'Templates', find our template by name and click on it.

You will get chart like that (you can see confirmed buy entry on the image) :



Files:
laguerrescalping.tpl  21 kb
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