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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.26 18:28
Interesting article found (old but interesting): My First "Grail"
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
Alain Verleyen, 2013.10.02 15:46
Under construction - Stay tuned !
MT5 platform.
Famous traders / Interviews.Indicators.
Not yet Classified.
Trading and The Laws of Abundance - Video about trading psychology
How to Control Your Emotions When Trading. Part 1
How to Control Your Emotions When Trading. Part 2
What the forex is ?
Simple example about entry and exit method for swing traders (D1 timeframe).
Why 80% fail at using a trend following technique to trade the forex.
How to trade support resistance levels (s/r), and different kinds of s/r.
2 ways of analysis: fundamental analysis and technical analysis.
Trading Strategy - Day Trading Confirmation Entry.
Ichimoku vs Moving Average Trade Analysis.
High Frequency Trading Explained
Boris Schlossberg about Futures vs. Spot ForexHigh frequency trading in action. CNN's Maggie Lake gets a rare look inside the super-fast trading industry.
High Frequency Trading Explained (HFT)
Day Trading Methods So Easy Anyone Can Use
Financial Crisis in Euro Cyprus doesn't always mean short - sell when using price action.
Gold, Crude, Russell with price action trading by John Paul.
Market conditions -- where will the price move ?
Technical Analysis for Idiots - My Market Theory.
Technical Analysis Course - Module 1: Technical Analysis and the Dow Theory
Technical Analysis Course - Module 2: Charting Basics
Technical Analysis Course - Module 3: Trend Concepts
Technical Analysis Course - Module 4: Reversal and Continuation Patterns
Technical Analysis Course - Module 5: Volume and Open Interest
Technical Analysis Course - Module 6: Moving Averages
Technical Analysis Course - Module 7: Oscillators and Sentiment Indicators
Technical Analysis Course - Module 8: Further Charting
Technical Analysis Course - Module 9: Elliott Waves and Cycles of Time
Technical Analysis Course - Module 10: Cloud Charts: the Ichimoku Technique
Technical Analysis Course - Module 11: Money Management and Computers
Technical Analysis Course - Module 12: How to Build a Trading Systems
Technical Analysis Course - Module 13: The Stock Market
Technical Analysis Course - Module 14: Futures
Technical Analysis Course - Module 15: Options
Technical Analysis Course - Module 16: Forex Trading
Technical Analysis Course - Module 17: Strategies and Trading Principle
Best Forex Indicator To Use
Effective Forex Exit Strategy For Traders
Trading the Dow Jones: Wall Street Index
Trading the FTSE: UK 100
Trading the Natural Gas Price
Trading the Nikkei
Data Announcements: Non-Farm Payrolls, GDP Figures and Central Bank Interventions
Most Popular Indices: FTSE vs Dax vs Dow
Trading the USD/JPY Currency Pair
Forex Trading and Leverage
Range Bound or Trending | The Best Way Traders Can Determine Market Conditions
Technical Analysis vs Fundamentals: How Reliable are Technicals ?
Trading the Oil Price
Trading lesson #1 ADX Indicator
Trading lesson #2 CCI Indicator
Trading the Silver Price
EUR/USD - Most Popular Currency with Traders
The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 1
The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 2
The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 3
The Importance of Exit Strategy, part 4 - guidance of great traders
Moving Averages
Something Interesting in Financial Video June 2013
Something Interesting in Financial Video July 2013
Something Interesting in Financial Video August 2013
Something Interesting in Financial Video September 2013
Something Interesting in Financial Video October 2013Something Interesting in Financial Video November 2013
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
Alain Verleyen, 2013.10.02 16:02
Indicators.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
Alain Verleyen, 2013.10.02 17:42
Famous traders / Interviews.
Trading legend John Bollinger discusses industry analysis
John Bollinger discusses some of the misconceptions about trading the bands.
High frequency trading provided by Steve Kroft.
10 Golden Rules of Trading explained by former floor trader and retired hedge manager, Adam Hewison
Martin J. Pring's Classic Trading Rules
Many traders asked foir very ssimple indicator to place balance/equity on the chart from the account related to the whole account and for some pair for example. So, one good indicator as placed to the Codebase:
Equity Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator parameters:
Just some indicators related to psy levels:RoundPriceAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The RoundLevels indicator has been developed for this. It gives signals fixing "round levels" of price in all historical range of the price values of the selected currency pair.
Double-Zero Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator is really simple. It's there to visualize important psychological levels, also referred to as Double-Zeros.
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KeyLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: RoundPriceAlert
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.08 18:47Psychological Levels
Often called "psych" levels, psychological levels occur when price ends with multiple 0's. It's human nature to gravitate towards round numbers when discussing any topic that involves numbers, Forex included.
For example, when traders talk about what they think the Euro will be worth in the future, they probably won't give an answer of 1.4278 or 1.3044. They are much more likely to round off the price to something simpler, like 1.4300 or 1.3000. The same thing happens when Forex traders place their orders. We will often see clusters of orders around these whole numbers, which creates price levels that can affect how price behaves. That's exactly what we want for our support and resistance levels.
The most common psych levels involve price having two zeros at the end (not including the 1/10th of a pip), such as 1.6400 or 102.00. More powerful than that would be psych levels ending in three zeros, such as 1.3000 or 120.00. Leaving the most powerful psych levels of all, four zeros at the end, 1.0000 or 100.00.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: RoundPriceAlert
Sergey Golubev, 2014.05.13 09:38
The Three Most Popular Indicators for Day-Trading
Price Action
The first indicator is more than an indicator, and closer to a ‘field-of-study’ within technical analysis. Because trading on short-term time frames exposes traders to the complexity of ‘lag’ within a market, price action is one of the more popular ways of performing technical analysis with a short-term approach.
The reason this is so popular is because price action removes technical indicators from the equation and instead focuses on price and price alone. Price action can be used to grade trends, identify support and resistance levels, and to show traders potential entry opportunities in markets.
Where price action can come in as especially valuable for a short-term trader is in the realm of trade and risk and trade management. By noting price levels with which reversals or changes in market direction have taken place in the past, traders can look to place stops on positions so that if the market breaks against them (if a new low is put in while in a long position, or a new high while in a short position), the trade can be closed in an effort to mitigate the loss.
If the market does trend in the direction that you’re looking for, price action can also help with adjusting stops and profit-taking.
Short-term traders will often look to execute a quick break-even stop to remove their initial risk from the trade. And after prices do continue to move, traders can look at moving the stop even deeper in-the-money as the trade works in the trader’s favor.
Moving Averages
Another indicator that’s simple to use and attempts to marginalize the lag that is ever-present with the usage of indicators, the moving average is a common chart component of short-term traders.
Moving averages are commonly used for trend diagnoses, so that if prices are above the moving average the trend is diagnosed as being ‘up,’ and if prices are below the trend is considered being ‘down.’ This can work phenomenally with a multiple time frame approach in which trends are being graded on a longer-term chart (like the hourly or 4-hour), and entries performed on the shorter-term chart.
Traders can also use moving averages to trigger into new positions. The moving average crossover is one of the more common ways of doing so and with this method; traders are simply looking for price to cross the moving average to initiate the position.
Support and Resistance via Psychological Whole Numbers, and Pivot Points
Have you ever been in a trade that’s working out great, only to see that up-trend stop dead-in-its-tracks? And after price struggles to continue moving up, it begins to oscillate before reversing and moving down.
This is the story of support and resistance, and to short-term traders this can take on extreme importance because failure to see ‘the bigger picture’ can lead to confusion and losses on the shorter-term charts.
There are numerous ways to identify support and resistance, and traders can use price action to validate any particular level; but this really only comes into play after-the-fact. Of particular interest to short-term traders are ‘psychological whole numbers.’
Psychological whole numbers are simply even, rounded values on the chart. As an example 1.3900, 1.3800 and 1.3700 are ‘round’ whole numbers in EURUSD, as each of these prices end in ’00.’ But we can take this a step further with the values mid-way between these three levels, 1.3850 and 1.3750 are also ‘rounded whole numbers.’
Take a look at the most recent move in EURUSD in the chart below, and notice how even in a strong-trending market the level of 1.3850 offered temporary support as the pair could not break through. Eight hours later that momentum came back in the market as the level finally yielded to selling, only to see 1.3750 come in as support shortly thereafter.
At this point, the pair has still failed to break below 1.3750 as support has come into the market after the most current 200+ pip run to the down-side.
Will every price ending in ‘50’ or ‘00’ elicit support or resistance? No. But short-term traders need to remain cognizant of the potential for support and resistance to develop at these values as trends move into new territory.
If a trend appears as though it may have run into a brick wall of support or resistance, traders can use this opportunity to scale out of a position, adjust stops, and or plan re-entries after prices finish retracing and continue moving in the trend-side direction.
Just some indicators related to psy levels:RoundPriceAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The RoundLevels indicator has been developed for this. It gives signals fixing "round levels" of price in all historical range of the price values of the selected currency pair.
Double-Zero Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator is really simple. It's there to visualize important psychological levels, also referred to as Double-Zeros.
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KeyLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Draw Psy Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
"You need to specify max and min price and the indicator draws equidistant horizontal lines."
Range barsPredictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This code works for Renko, mean (medium) Renko and range bars offline charts only."
Indicator: Renko Range Detector
Note: This indicator is intended for use with Renko Bars/Candles, not Standard Bars/Candles.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Range Bars for MT5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.12 15:16
Yes, I found some proposal to Metaquotes which was made in russian mql5 forum: "it may be good to include Range bars in Chart Representation " and in this case - we all will have it for free :)
And there is the article Synthetic Bars - A New Dimension to Displaying Graphical Information on Prices which is slightly related to it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How do I change my mq5 file to ex5 file?
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.29 07:58Just compile this file in Metaeditor.
Because MT5 terminal is using ex5 files (not ,q5 files) so when you place mql5 file to MT5 folder and restart MT5 so this file will automatically be compile and ex5 file will be created (and you can take it, copy or whatsoever).
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For more info:
MetaEditor Help
The window of the MetaEditor options can be opened using the " Options" command in the "Tools", in the "Standard" toolbar or using the "Ctrl+O" key combination. All the options are grouped in tabs according to their purpose:
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MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
Scalping
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: Laguerre
Sergey Golubev, 2013.11.04 17:37
Laguerre Scalping Trading System
Please find template for this system. Do not forget to download Laguerre indicator (other indicators already exist in Metatrader 5).
You will get chart like that (you can see confirmed buy entry on the image) :