Something Interesting - page 48
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is interesting indicator (simple but effective) -
----------------
Line_Profit - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator of the visual profit line in the deposit currency. It works only when there are open positions in the market for the symbol on which the indicator is installed. The line can be moved with the mouse.
I am trading using this second version on MT5 with many pairs (on demo account for now sorry) -
Code Base
MultiTrader
Mani Heshmat, 2019.03.05 14:30Trading and analysis dashboard which usually provides great trading opportunities during the daytime.
If you are interested in currency strength Trading here is a tool for you. Enjoy.
This is interesting EA -
----------------
Very Blonde System - expert for MetaTrader 4
It waits the price to have a strong fluctuation of x pips in y minutes (field "Limit"= fluctuation value, field "PeriodX" = time, both customisable) and then it opens a reverse position with a grid of limits position to reinforce it (field "Grid" customisable)
It closes all the positions when the amount (field "Amount", customisable) is reached. You can also say: " if(getProfit()>=AccountBalance()/1000){CloseAll();} if you would like your profit to be proportionate with your balance.
It is quite risky actually because you may expose yourself with a big amount of lots, that's why uou can also activate the "LockDown" option that will cover your positions after tot pips (recommended around 400= 40 pips). However, I do not recommend to use this EA on a live environemnt biut it just gives you an idea on how much you can expose yourself.
It can be used on any chart/timeframe but PLEASE optimise it first. This is for a 1M EURUSD but I am pretty sure you can get better results on EURJPY.
Very Blonde System - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor opens a reverse position, additionally placing a grid of orders for reinforcement. Analysis of price changes is performed on a certain number of bars.
MaFromMa - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator was created to demonstrate indicator recursion, when the indicator is calculated from itself any number of times.
In this variant, Moving Avarage with a period of Per2 from another Moving Avarage with a period of Per1 is calculated for any number of repetitions N.
XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Vary well known XO indicator seems to be missing in a simple form for metatrader 5. Here is a version that is simple to use and fairly fast in execution.
It is interesting and useful tool -
----------------
Multi signal panel - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA uses three indicators: i Fractals ( Fractals ), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence, MACD) and iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO). The indicators are taken on five timeframes: M5, M30, H1, H6 and D1.
On the current timeframe (the current one is the time frame of the symbol on which the adviser is running, in the figure below the current timeframe is M5) at the time of the birth of the new bar, the signals are checked for each indicator on five timeframes. If three indicators on the same timeframe show the same signal, then a position will be opened in the direction of the signal.
This is very interesting scalping EA: Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Some people say that this EA looks like 'modified Ilan1.6' in trading but with more secure features concerning deposit and so on and having the following:
This is the description from the author:
It is EA with features that are very sensitive to movement is equipped with other features including:
Rule: Use Pair With Minimal spreads, one I use EUR / USD With Time Frame 1 Minute.
This is backtesting for 4 days till now with minimal/minimum risk for deposit:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Default Ilan-TrioKS v1.45 - /English Version/ - The new SUPER Expert Advisor
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.19 16:04
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Default Ilan-TrioKS v1.45 - /English Version/ - The new SUPER Expert Advisor
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.14 16:49
The setting (set files) for this EA are proposed on this discussion page.
This EA was improved here (free to download) and this version does not use martingale feature (and some rules for buy/sell was changed too).
Besides, some settings (set files) were uploaded for the old/original version:
Just for information.
How to open trading account -
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvementsThe MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".
Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:
The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.
...
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
-----------------
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
-----------------
How to change investor password in Metatrader -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Broker Doesn't Provide Investor Password
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.25 11:48
In order to put or change an investor password, go to MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Server and click the change button on the right, then in the window that opens put the master password of your account and below the investor password you want (first tick the: change investor (read only) password), then click OK.