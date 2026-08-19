Something Interesting - page 2

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This is very usefull indicator (for Metatrader 4): HistoryInfo_v7 indicator for Metatrader 4 (in Russian language sorry).

I just translated the comments from the Russian onto English language so we can use this indicator for now: translated version can be downloaded from here.

This indicator is placing account information on the separate window of the chart:


 

And just about Inside Bars:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2014.12.20 08:14

What is an Inside bar? (based on dailyfx article)



Inside bars are easily identified pricing patterns that can be found on virtually any chart. The pattern itself requires some simple technical analysis, which includes identifying a series of highs and lows on a daily chart. The idea is that the current candle on the graph will not exceed the previous candles high or low, thus leaving it “inside”.

We are having good indicator for MT4 here to determe the inside bars on the chart: inside bars indicator for Metatrader 4:



How to trade inside bars? There are few methods but the most popular one is the following: place pending orders on the high/low of the first bar for example.


As we see from the charts above - it works on most of the time (but sometimes - it does not work ...). Anyway, this is interesting indicator for the people who are trading using price action systems.

 

This is interesting indicator: Subway - indicator for Metatrader 4

This is improved version of MA Channel where we can see the levels - some levels can be take profit levels, and the opposite levels are acting as the stop loss for example.


The improvement (and that is why this indicator is very interesting) is the following: there is the other MA (such as 'quick' MA) which is acting instead of price in our case. We know that the signal for MA Channel indicators are the following: the price is crossing the MA. So, in this version - we are having the following improvement: - this is the quick MA is crossing the slow MA.

This is just one indicator which can be used on the way as the manual trading system for example.

 
This is interesting indicator found for MT5 which can use used for the scalping: iCCI_NRCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5.

How to install
  • Download 3 files from the link above (smoothalgorithms.mqh, icci_nr.mq5 and icci_nrcandle.mq5).
  • Place smoothalgorithms.mqh file in \MQL5\Include\ folder.
  • Place icci_nr.mq5 and icci_nrcandle.mq5 to \MQL5\Indicators\ folder, compile those 2 indicators or re-start MT5.
  • Open your chart, and attach icci_nrcandle indicator to the chart.



This indicator can be used as a scalping indicator:
  • if blue bar in separate window is crossing zero level to above - buy signal; exit is 100 level crossing;
  • if red bar in separate window is crossing zero level to below - sell signal; exit is -100 level crossing.
 

SignalViewer - script for MetaTrader 4

SignalViewer is a nice script which can display on your chart all closed position of Signals provided by MQL5 Community Services website.

 

I am trying to find good settings for this simple EA: HAN - EA for MetaTrader 4

This EA is based on the follolwing idea:

  • Sells on bullish HA candle, its body is longer than previous body, previous also bullish, and current candle has no lower wick.
  • Buys on bearish HA candle, its body is longer than previous body, previous also bearish, and current candle has no upper wick.
  • Exit shorts on bearish HA candle and current candle has no upper wick, previous also bearish.
  • Exit longs on bullish HA candle and current candle has no lower wick, previous also bullish.


It may be good to use it for H4 or D1 timeframes (I did not find the setting to use for M1 for example).
Seems, this is counter-trend EA.

 

Just one forecasting indicator:

MT5 version is more good to be used (concerning the prediction etc) than MT4 version (I tried both of them).

  • historyDeep=100; bars in history to be used;
  • future=50; How many bars to predict (I use 5 with MT4 version instead of 50 for example).


 

Some more very interesting to be found. We know Merrill patterns (for uptrend and for downtrend):

This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:

 


Merrill's patterns for uptrend:

 

 

And this is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 

This is very interesting script: Pivot Points to Html - script for MetaTrader 5

  • "It is designed to have always on hand the pivot levels of big timeframes (W1, MN1) on all symbols from the market watch. The results of work of the script are written in html-file to the folder of MetaTrader5/MQL5/Files. To view any advanced browser from which if necessary file can be printed (that was the aim of the script creating). When you print in your browser, go to "File - Page Setup" and check mark next to "Print background colors and images".
  • "You can throw a script on the chart of any currency pair of any timeframe as the calculation will be performed on all symbols and timeframe data which you will set in the input parameters."



I just checked the value from the script with some Pivot indicators for MT4 and as I understand (if I am mistaken so sorry) - this is W1 or MN1 Pivot values on D1 timeframed charts. Anyway, this may be very usefull for the people who are making the technical analysis or writing the articles about the market and so on.

 
Sergey Golubev:

RdzGridTraps EA (Grid Trading EA)

This is EA for MT4, with ex4 file only but free to use, and this EA was not uploaded to our CodeBase. But the discussion thread is this one.

It is placing the pending orders (I am using 'Grid Order Count (each side)' setting as 6, and different magic number for every pair. This is very interesting about how this EA will perform during the NFP today for example.

As we see - I am already in profit (15 dollars) since today morning:



but how can i set TP or SL ???
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