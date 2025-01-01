DokumentationKategorien
Setzt den Orderausführungstyp.

void  SetTypeFilling(
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  filling      // Orderausführungstyp
   )

Parameter

filling

[in] Orderausführungstyp aus der Enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING.

Rückgabewert

Nichts.