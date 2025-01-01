文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradeSetTypeFilling 

SetTypeFilling

设置订单填充类型。

void  SetTypeFilling(
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  filling      // 订单填充类型
   )

参数

filling

[输入]  订单填充类型 (值为 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING 枚举)。

返回值

无。