MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTradeSetTypeFilling 

SetTypeFilling

Sets filling type of the order.

void  SetTypeFilling(
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  filling      // order filling type
   )

Parameters

filling

[in]  Order filling type from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING enumeration.

Return Value

None.