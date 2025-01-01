DokümantasyonBölümler
SetTypeFilling

Emir karşılama türünü ayarlar.

void  SetTypeFilling(
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  filling      // emir karşılama türü
   )

Parametreler

filling

[in]  Emir karşılama türü (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Dönüş değeri

Yok.