SetTypeFilling

Establece el tipo de relleno de la orden.

void  SetTypeFilling(
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  filling      // tipo de relleno de la orden
   )

Parámetros

filling

[in]  Tipo de relleno de la orden (valor de la enumeración ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING).

Valor devuelto

Ninguno.