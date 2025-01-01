ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSetTypeFilling 

SetTypeFilling

注文充填の種類を設定します。

void  SetTypeFilling(
  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  filling      // 注文充填の種類
  ）

パラメータ

filling

[in]  注文充填の種類（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING 列挙値）

戻り値

なし