文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradeSetAsyncMode 

SetAsyncMode

设置交易操作的异步模式。

void  SetAsyncMode(
   bool  mode      // 异步模式标志
   )

参数

mode

[输入]  异步模式标志。

返回值

无。

注释

此模式用于异步交易操作 (无需等待交易服务器响应发送请求) (参阅 OrderSendAsync)。