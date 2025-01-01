DokümantasyonBölümler
Alım-satım işlemi için asenkron modu ayarlar.

void  SetAsyncMode(
   bool  mode      // asenkron mod bayrağı
   )

Parametreler

mode

[in]  Asenkron mod bayrağı.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

Bu mod, asenkron alım-satım işlemleri için kullanılır (gönderilen isteğe işlem sunucusunun cevabı beklenmeden yapılan işlem) (bakınız: OrderSendAsync).