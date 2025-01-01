ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSetAsyncMode 

SetAsyncMode

取引操作のための非同期モードを設定します。

void  SetAsyncMode(
  bool  mode      // 非同期モードフラグ
  ）

パラメータ

mode

[in]  非同期モードフラグ

戻り値

なし

注意事項

このモードは（送信されたリクエストへの取引サーバの返答を待たない）非同期的な取引操作に使用されます（OrderSendAsync を参照）。