SetAsyncMode

Setzt den asynchronen Handelsmodus.

void  SetAsyncMode(
   bool  mode      // asynchroner Handelsmodus
   )

Parameter

mode

[in]  Status der Verwendung vom asynchronen Handelsmodus

Rückgabewert

Nichts.

Hinweis

Asynchroner Handelsmodus erlaubt Handelsoperationen ohne nach Antwort aus dem Handelsserver zu warten auszuführen (siehe OrderSendAsync).