CheckResultMargin

Gibt den Wert des margin-Felds der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.

double  CheckResultMargin() const 

Rückgabewert

Der Wert des margin-Felds (Margin, die für die Transaktion erforderlich ist) der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.