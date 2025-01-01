ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeCheckResultMargin 

CheckResultMargin

リクエストの正当さをチェックしながら満たされた MqlTradeCheckResult 型の margin フィールド の値を取得します。

double  CheckResultMargin() const 

戻り値

リクエストの正当さをチェックしながら満たされた MqlTradeCheckResult 型の margin フィールド（取引操作に必要な証拠金）の値を取得します。