CheckResultMargin 

CheckResultMargin

获取检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 margin 字段的值。

double  CheckResultMargin() const 

返回值

检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 margin 字段 (操作所需的保证金) 的值。