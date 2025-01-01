DocumentationSections
CTrade 

CheckResultMargin

Gets the value of the margin field of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.

double  CheckResultMargin() const 

Return Value

The value of the margin field (margin required for the trade operation) of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.