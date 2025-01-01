DokümantasyonBölümler
İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'margin' (teminat) alanının değerini alır.

double  CheckResultMargin() const 

Dönüş değeri

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'margin' alanının değeri (alım-satım işlemi için gereken teminat değeri).