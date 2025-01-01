문서화섹션
요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 마진 필드 값을 가져오기.

double  CheckResultMargin() const 

값 반환

요청 정확성을 확인하는 동안 채워진 MqlTradeCheckResult 유형의 마진 필드 값(거래 작업에 필요한 마진)입니다.