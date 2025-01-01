ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeCheckResult 

CheckResult

直近のリクエストチェック結果の構造体を取得します。

void  CheckResult(
  MqlTradeCheckResult&  check_result      // 参照
  ) const 

パラメータ

check_result

[out] MqlTradeCheckResult 型のターゲット構造体への参照

戻り値

なし