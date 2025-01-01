DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTradeCheckResult 

CheckResult

Gets the copy of the structure of the last request check result.

void  CheckResult(
   MqlTradeCheckResult&  check_result      // reference
   ) const 

Parameters

check_result

[out]   Reference to the target structure of the MqlTradeCheckResult type for copying.

Return Value

None.