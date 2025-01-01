DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeCheckResult 

CheckResult

Son isteğin denetim sonucu yapısının kopyasını alır.

void  CheckResult(
   MqlTradeCheckResult&  check_result      // referans
   ) const 

Parametreler

check_result

[out]   MqlTradeCheckResult tipli hedef yapısının referansı.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.