CheckResult

Erhält eine Kopie der Struktur der Prüfergebnisse der letzten Anfrage.

void  CheckResult(
   MqlTradeCheckResult&  check_result      // Referenz
   ) const 

Parameter

check_result

[out]  Referenz auf die Struktur vom Typ MqlTradeCheckResult für Kopieren.

Rückgabewert

Nichts.