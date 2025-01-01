InitIndicators

Initializes necessary indicators and timeseries.

virtual bool InitIndicators(

CIndicators* indicators=NULL

)

Parameters

indicators

[in] Pointer to collection of indicators and timeseries.

Return Value

true - successful completion, otherwise - false.

Note

The timeseries are initialized if the object uses a symbol or timeframe other than the one defined in the initialization.

Indicators and timeseries of all auxiliary EA objects are initialized.