DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCSymbolInfoLotsLimit 

LotsLimit

Ottiene il massimo consentito volume della posizione aperta ed ordini pendenti (direzione insensitive) per un simbolo.

double  LotsLimit() const

Valore di ritorno

Il massimo volume consentito della posizione aperta ed ordini pendenti (direzione insensitive) per un simbolo.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.