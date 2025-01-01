DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el volumen máximo permitido de la posición abierta y de las órdenes pendientes (dirección insensible) del símbolo.

double  LotsLimit() const

Valor devuelto

Volumen máximo permitido de la posición abierta y de las órdenes pendientes (dirección insensible) del símbolo.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.