シンボルのポジション及び未決注文（両方向）の最大限ボリュームを取得します。

double  LotsLimit() const

戻り値

シンボルのポジション及び未決注文（両方向）の最大限ボリューム

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。