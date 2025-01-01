文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoLotsLimit 

LotsLimit

获取一个品种的最大允许开仓和挂单交易量 (方向无关)。

double  LotsLimit() const

返回值

一个品种的最大允许开仓和挂单交易量 (方向无关)。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。