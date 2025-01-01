DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoLotsLimit 

LotsLimit

Bir sembol üzerinde (yön bağımsız) açık pozisyonlar ve bekleyen emirler için izin verilen maksimum hacim değerini alır

double  LotsLimit() const

Dönüş değeri

Bir sembol üzerinde (yön bağımsız) açık pozisyonlar ve bekleyen emirler için izin verilen maksimum hacim değeri.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.