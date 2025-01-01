DokumentationKategorien
Erhält das maximal erlaubte Gesamtvolumen der offenen Position und Pending-Ordern (unabhängig von der Richtung) für Symbol.

double  LotsLimit() const

Rückgabewert

Das maximal erlaubte Gesamtvolumen der offenen Position und Pending-Ordern (unabhängig von der Richtung) für Symbol.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.