DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoLotsLimit 

LotsLimit

Obtém o volume máximo permitido de posições abertas e ordens pendentes (direção insensível) para um símbolo.

double  LotsLimit() const

Valor de retorno

O volume máximo permitido de posições abertas e ordens pendentes (direção insensível) para um símbolo.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.