LotsLimit

한 기호에 대해 오픈된 포지션 및 지정가 주문(방향 불감)의 최대 허용 볼륨 가져오기.

double  LotsLimit() const

값 반환

한 기호에 대해 오픈된 포지션 및 지정가 주문(방향 불감)의 최대 허용 볼륨.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.