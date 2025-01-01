DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical 

MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

La función calcula la distribución empírica acumulativa(cdf) para los valores aleatorios de la matriz.

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores aleatorios
   const int      count,     // número de parejas
   double&        x[],       // matriz de valores x
   double&        cdf[]      // matriz de valores cdf
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] matriz de valores aleatorios. 

count

[in] Número de parejas (x, cdf(x)).

x[]

[out] Matriz para grabar los valores x. 

cdf[]

[out] Matriz para grabar los valores cdf(x). 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.