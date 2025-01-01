DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathIdentical 

MathIdentical

Compara dos matrices de valores y retorna true si coinciden todos los elementos.

Versión para trabajar con matrices de valores reales:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const double&  array1[],      // primera matriz de valores
   const double&  array2[]       // segunda matriz de valores
   )

Versión para trabajar con matrices de valores enteros:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const int&     array1[],      // primera matriz de valores
   const int&     array2[]       // segunda matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array1[]

[in] Primera matriz para la comparación. 

array2[]

[in] Segunda matriz para la comparación. 

Valor devuelto

Retorna true si las matrices son iguales, de lo contrario, false.