MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

The function calculates the empirical cumulative distribution function (cdf) for random values from an array.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(

const double& array[],

const int count,

double& x[],

double& cdf[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of random values.

count

[in] The number of (x, cdf(x)) pairs.

x[]

[out] Array to output the x values.

cdf[]

[out] Array to output the cdf(x) values.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.