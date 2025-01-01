DokumentationKategorien
Die Funktion berechnet die empirische kumulative Verteilung (cdf) für zufällige Werte aus einem Array.

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // Array zufälliger Werte
   const int      count,     // Anzahl der Paare
   double&        x[],       // Array der x Werte
   double&        cdf[]      // Array der cdf Werte
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array zufälliger Werte. 

count

[in] Anzahl der Paare (x, cdf(x)).

x[]

[out] Array für die Ausgabe der x Werte. 

cdf[]

[out] Array für die Ausgabe der cdf(x) Werte. 

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.