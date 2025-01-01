DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathRandomNonZero 

MathRandomNonZero

Retorna un número aleatorio en el rango de 0.0 a 1.0 con coma flotante.

double  MathRandomNonZero()

Valor devuelto

Número aleatorio en el rango de 0.0 a 1.0 con coma flotante.