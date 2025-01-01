DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathKurtosis 

MathKurtosis

La función calcula la curtosis (cuarto momento) de los elementos de la matriz.

double  MathKurtosis(
   const double&  array[]   // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

Valor devuelto

Curtosis.