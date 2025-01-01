DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathPowInt 

MathPowInt

Eleva el número a la potencia entera indicada.

double  MathPowInt(
   const double  x,      // valor del número
   const int     power   // exponenciación
   )

Parámetros

x

[in]  Número de precisión doble con coma flotante, elevada a la potencia.

power

[in]  Número entero que establece la potencia. 

Valor devuelto

Número x, elevado a la potencia indicada.