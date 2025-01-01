DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathRange 

MathRange

Calcula los valores máximos y mínimos de los elementos de la matriz.

bool  MathRange(
   const double&  array[],  // matriz de valores
   double&        min,      // valor mínimo
   double&        max       // valor máximo
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

min

[out] Variable para grabar el valor mínimo.

max

[out] Variable para grabar el valor máximo.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.